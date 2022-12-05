 Skip to main content
New interlock ignition law coming in 2023 to help first-time DUI offenders -- and protect the public

Come January 1st, 2022, a new law can give first time DUI offenders a break.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A new law is underway to help first time DUI offenders in Hawaii.

Act 94 allows offenders to shorten the time of their driver's license suspension, if they show proof they are using the interlock ignition system in their car continuously for six to nine months. The interlock device will prevent drivers from starting their cars if alcohol is detected in their systems.

