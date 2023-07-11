 Skip to main content
New Hawaii Tourism Authority program works to mitigate tourist Impact

  • Updated
HTA seeks to mitigate tourism's impact on Big Island

Tour buses from the cruise ships now bring tourists by the hundreds to Keaukaha, a neighborhood known for its local beaches in Hilo.

HTA looks to mitigate tourist impact on traditionally local beaches

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- At Richardson Beach Park, locals have noticed an uptick in tourists in recent years, especially on Tuesdays, when the cruise ships arrive in Hilo.

"But to us at the Hawaii Tourism Authority, to our community partners, to our stewards, this is home. And there are some things you need to know when visiting our home, knowing how to interact with our marine and wildlife, reef safe sunscreen, and just generally understanding how to behave in a space," Ilihia Gionson of HTA said.

An error occurred