New city-funded outreach program aims to tackle homelessness in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- For homeless outreach coordinator Nicky Winter and her colleagues, there's one principle that guides their approach to addressing homelessness -- aloha -- and it appears to be working.
Winter serves as the executive director for homeless assistance organization Achieve Zero, which recently launched its new We are Wahiawa program.
Over the past 45 days, We are Wahiawa helped house and shelter eight homeless people in Wahiawa.
"We are Wahiawa is really just about bringing communities together, addressing our problems with aloha and working together because nobody can do it alone," Winter said.
According to Winter, there are more than 100 people without a home in Wahiawa.
Achieve Zero received $267,000 from the city for its 11-month We Are Wahiawa pilot, aimed at housing more of Wahiawa's unhoused.
Since the program launched in June, Winter reported personnel encountered about 111 people, and 70 percent of them returned to continue services.
"That's significant because it dispels the myth that unhoused people are resistant to services. They just need to be delivered in the right way," Winter stated.
"It's promising data that supports our theory that aloha is the way to uplift communities and have positive impact."
We are Wahiawa involves dedicating two outreach personnel to the Wahiawa area. One of them, Chris Ledward, considered the project's progress made so far as positive headway.
"It feels great, I like the experience and it's very rewarding," Ledward said.
While rewarding, Ledward admitted the job can also be taxing, so she requested the community's help.
"It will take a team to get this accomplished," Ledward added.
"If I get more support from everyone, it will help out better."
Community members can help out by offering input at monthly town hall meetings.
"We want to be able to re-assess our programs and if they're not working we want to adjust and change the model, but we can't do that unless we're getting feedback from the community," Winter said.
Here is a tentative list of dates for upcoming meetings:
August 16th
September 12th
October 10th
November 14th
December 12th
January 9th
February 13th
March 12th
April 9th
May 14th
June 11th
The dates and venues still need to be confirmed, which Achieve Zero will send out. All town halls will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.