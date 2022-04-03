...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
New CDC report finds youth mental health is worsening in pandemic.
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shines additional light on the mental health of high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a disproportionate level of threats some students experienced.
Health experts say mental health problems in youth are also often associated with other problems such as increased risk of drug use, violence, and higher risk sexual behaviors. The CDC report finds 37% of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and 44% reported they felt persistently felt sad or hopeless.
This doesn't surprise behavioral therapist Haylin Dennison. "A lot of social issues are at an all-time high. Domestic violence, child abuse, interpersonal violence, anxiety, depression, and crime. It's at an all-time high right now. I think that has to do with the uncertainty of people losing their jobs, their lives."
The report goes on to say 55% of the students said they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home; 11% were physically abused by a parent or other adult in the home; and 29% reported a parent or other adult in their home lost a job.
"Kids learn [about violence] and although there is a biological component, if you don't learn the healthy coping skills as a kid, a lot of times you will pick up those violent behaviors from your community or family," Dennison says.
The CDC says LGBTQ+ youth and girls reported greater levels of poor mental health; emotional abuse by a parent or caregiver; and attempted suicide more than their counterparts. "Suicide is at an all time high. I've seen so many kids die by suicide this year. It's really heartbreaking," notes Dennison.
The CDC says this data is a cry for help. Dennison agrees. "I've never been buisier in my life. Same for my colleagues. I talk to kids every day about the gangs they're in, weapons they might have, altercations they have in school. I'm not surprised by this," she says. "The access [to therapy] problem is real. If you can participate in any kind of self-learning or podcasts, that's one of the great things about the Internet."
The findings highlight that youth who felt connected to adults and peers at school were significantly less likely to be despressed or attempt suicide. Now the question is, what will it take for our schools and communities to help young people withstand the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond?