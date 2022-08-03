New Blood Test Screens for 50 Cancers

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The American Cancer Society estimates Hawaii has more than 7,700 new cases of cancer in 2022. Now in the battle against cancer is a single blood test that can screen for over 50 cancers.
Early detection improves treatment outcomes and optimizes survival rates by finding the cancer before it spreads. One of these early identification blood tests is called the Galleri test, and it can find multiple cancers by identifying fragments of DNA associated with cancer cells.
Dr. Ira Zunin of Manakai O Malama Healthcare Group says, "With a very simple blood draw we can test for 50 cancers more than 50 cancers, at one time and then with a positive finding, do our typical diagnostic workup and get treating early once the cancer is confirmed. "
But most cancers are now only detected by symptoms. The few common screenings are mammograms, colonoscopys and pap smears.
Dr. David Tamura , Assoc.Professor - U.H. Cancer Center says, "With the blood test screening this is for patients who don't have symptoms. Who don't have cancer. You want to catch it really really early that's your highest chance of being cured." Having a normal life afterwards."
Once a cancer is detected then a biopsy is done to confirm.
Dr. Ira Zunin, Manakai O Malama Healthcare Group adds, "And what's really unique about it and so beneficial, it enables us to easily find cancers much earlier than we normally would. And as most of us know, the earlier we find a cancer the better the outcome. We have the ability to find it before it spreads."
Following detection, is treatment. This screening blood test is suggested for those over 50-years old and for people who are at a higher risk for cancer. These blood tests require a prescription from your health provider The test is not broadly covered by insurance, and the cost for the blood test is between $1,000 and$1,500.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.