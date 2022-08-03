 Skip to main content
New Blood Test Screens for 50 Cancers

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The American Cancer Society estimates Hawaii has more than 7,700 new cases of cancer in 2022. Now in the battle against cancer is a single blood test that can screen for over 50 cancers.

Early detection improves treatment outcomes and optimizes survival rates by finding the cancer before it spreads. One of these early identification blood tests is called the Galleri test, and it can find multiple cancers by identifying fragments of DNA associated with cancer cells.

