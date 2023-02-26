New art exhibit at Honolulu Hale celebrates Hawaiian Language Month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A new exhibit at Honolulu Hale is celebrating Hawaiian language month.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- A new exhibit at Honolulu Hale is celebrating Hawaiian language month.
It is named "I ka ʻŌlelo ke Ola" meaning "there is life in language."
The exhibit features artwork that shows how language can be found in all aspects of life.
The art embraces Hawaii's history, cultural practices, and ancestors.
Artist, Kauwila Mahi, says he hopes people who come see the exhibit have a new found appreciation for the Hawaiian culture and language.
"I really wanted to accentuate the voices of our kūpuna the ideas and language that they are using to talk about the time of turmoil so both sides are discussing ideas that are imbedded within Hawaiian culture today and pulled from Hawaiian paper newspapers" shares Mahi.
Artist, Ualani Davis, says she uses the Hawaiian language to inspires her work and encourages you to do the same.
"I am hoping someone learns something news, language changes your perspective of the way you interact with the world around you and think how you can use Hawaiian language in every day way and thinking about it from an indigenous perspective" shares Davis.
You can go check out Mahi and Davis and and other artists' work at the exhibit Monday through Friday from 7:45am to 4:30pm.
Multimedia Journalist
Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.
