New apprenticeship program focuses on next generation of Hawaii's carpenters

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around peak high tide through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A new mentorship program will help cultivate the next generation of carpenters.
The Hawaii Carpenters Apprenticeship is a collaborative effort between the Regional Council of Carpenters and the Pacific Resource Partnership that will focus on teaching all of the basic skills and knowledge need for entry-level carpenters.
The mentorship program connects journey-level carpenters with individuals who are completing their paid apprenticeships through the Hawai'i Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training Fund. A variety of skills and techniques will be taught in carpentry, drywall, and millwright.
The program will span over four years and allow participants to acquire the necessary training and education to graduate as full journeymen and journeywomen. Journey-level carpenters who take on the role of mentor will receive a monthly stipend as they provide counsel to apprentices who have questions or need advice about their training.
The mentorship program officially kicked off Friday with an all-day conference at in Waikīkī with members of the Hawai'i Regional Council of Carpenters from across the state.