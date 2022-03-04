 Skip to main content
Neighbor complains about crime near Manoa game room

  • Updated
  • 0

MANOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Crime Reduction Unit seized nearly a dozen gambling machines, a firearm, drugs and cash from an illegal game room in Manoa on October 21, 2021.

And this home -- has a history with crime. Neighbors are concerned for their community. A neighbor who talked with KITV-4. has been living in the area for 2 years and he is frustrated that more can’t be done to rid the area of violence and crime. The neighbor lives close to the the home and asked to remain anonymous.

He says, "But a few houses from where I’m standing is a popular game room that brings a lot of bad people around. There shouldn’t be people high on drugs at 3 or 4 in the morning. So, it brings crime over to the school. I had a co-worker, who got pulled out of her car just from a guy coming from that house the game room." Gambling in any form is illegal in Hawaii and police try to crack down on the increasingly common backroom operations that includes slot machines and table games. Police say, game rooms are associated with violence and petty crime.

Honolulu police conduct dozens of raids every year and have seized more than 700 machines that still sit in a warehouse on Oahu. Meanwhile, the estimated number of game rooms on Oahu and the number of raids are growing.

In 2021, the HPD raided 50 game rooms and arrested 31 people. To report illegal gambling -- you are asked to call the narcotics 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to CYip@kitv.com

