Neglected Pearl City cemetery getting improvements, new interactive website

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunset Memorial Park - Pearl City

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For years, grass and brush has become overgrown at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. It got so bad, it covered up hundreds of graves making it almost impossible to access at times.

Sherrie Pao's husband, Cyril, who died in 1998, is buried at the cemetery along with his parents and some of his siblings and extended family.

Sherrie said at one point she couldn't even find her husband's grave to bring flowers. 

"I just had to throw the flowers into the bushes and say, here babe these are for you," she said.

There are still questions over who owns the property, with the current owner listed as a now defunct company. In the meantime, the state agency that regulates cemeteries created an interactive website with a dot for each grave so people can find their loved ones.

And as for the cleanup process, groups from the Lions Club and other volunteers spend Saturday removing grass so graves would be visible again.

Families like Sherrie's are hoping for a more permanent solution so the overgrowth doesn't get out of control again. 

"It's about respect," she said.

You can find a link to the Sunset Memorial website here.

