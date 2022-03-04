Nearly half of Hawaii residents struggle with household bills

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Vanessa Manuel is constantly looking for ways to save a penny.
"When we go to the grocery store, I use my apps to scan to see what's on sale and what isn't on sale. And then we just try our best to find the deals," she said. "That's 20, 30 cents that I could be packing up in my pocket and trying to put away or use it towards something else."
Nearly half of Hawaii residents -- one out of every two people -- are having a hard time paying their regular household bills.
"It's tough. It's very tough," said Manuel, who lives in Makakilo. "So that's something I'm always worried about."
With inflation rising, a new report by QuoteWizard, a subsidiary of LendingTree, found 41% of residents are having slight difficulty paying household expenses, while 8% are having a very difficult time.
"It's not just that inflation is up more than 7%, it's where it's up. It's up in food and gas. And those are things that people really can't get around," said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst at QuoteWizard, a subsidiary of LendingTree, an online loan marketplace. "The longer this goes on, the worse that it's going to get."
With oil prices, food and day-to-day goods and services on the rise, there's still no end in sight to inflating costs. And experts warn once you get behind, it's much harder to climb out.
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement said it already has 1,000 applicants for its emergency financial assistance program.
"Half of them are delinquent and struggling to pay their their homeowners expenses and of that half, majority of them are six months or more behind," said Kainalu Severson, director of emergency financial assistance at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. "We're in unfortunate times."
QuoteWizard advised people to reevaluate finances -- look for cheaper options, consolidate debt, pay off your biggest bills first and cut subscriptions you don't need.
