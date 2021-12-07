Navy plans to contest Gov. Ige's emergency order on suspending Red Hill operations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Navy on Tuesday told the Department of Health it plans to contest Governor David Ige's emergency order on Red Hill operations as water woes continue. The health department reports it's negotiating with the Navy the terms of a continuance.
Despite that announcement, the Governor says he does not anticipate significant delay to the process. Governor Ige says the state is working with the Navy to clarify requirements in the order. The state could take legal action if necessary but the Governor believes it's not productive to speculate.
Finding the source of the contamination at Red Hill, the Governor believes, requires collaboration from every direction.
"I think for the most part, there's overwhelming agreement in most of the order," Ige said.
Hawaii's congressional delegation on Tuesday called on Governor Ige to request an emergency declaration and Environmental Protection Agency intervention in the water crisis.
"They're already engaged and on the ground. We certainly can see if it's necessary to escalate," he said.
He does believe the EPA can help expand water testing resources locally.
"Taking samples and sending it to the mainland and having to wait four or five days have been difficult. We'd like the ability to test locally if we could," Ige said.
The Navy's water system stretches far west on the island as far as Iroquois and Barbers Point.
"We want to be certain because it is part of that system there's no reports of contamination out in that area," Ige said.
The health department will not declare the water is safe to use and consume until no contamination is detected over a period of time. Governor Ige says there's no specific metric yet on how many tests the water must pass.
