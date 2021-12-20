Navy Facility Leaked Fuel 72 Times Previously Expert Testifies

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU-- A marathon hearing held by the Department of Health began early Monday and ended nearly 12 hours later.
Dr. David Norfleet told the DOH and others that he testified for a previous contested case hearing on Red Hill in which he reviewed evidence that 72 previous leak incidents had occurred at the facility.
Norfleet says four more spills have occurred since then, and that the Navy's risk assessment doesn't take into consideration the full frequency of the leaks that would raise future odds of failure.
"There's a 27 per cent chance of an acute leak of 1 thousand to 30 thousand gallons each year," said Norfleet adding that the risk assessment would be much higher if the 4 leak events occurring in the last year were factored in.
On May 6th an estimated 1600 gallons of fuel leaked from a pipeline surge but the Navy claims all but 38 gallons were reclaimed by retrieval systems.
Expert witnesses for the Department of Health say they are calling on the Navy to back up their calculations. The Navy argues that they are operating within procedures agreed upon with other agencies.
The Board of Water Supply also called into question the Navy's test procedures and potential for continued corrosion at the Red Hill fuel facility, which sits just 100 feet away from Honolulu's primary aquifer.