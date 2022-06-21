Nautilus crew leaves Honolulu to explore remote part of Pacific

At a time when most of us are enjoying a less social distanced world, a crew of 45 people is in tight quarters far from civilization.
The crew of the Nautilus left Honolulu to embark on a three week journey on the Johnston Atoll, 825 miles south in the Pacific.
It's kind of a small floating town for us and really get to know one another," says expedition leader Allison Fundis.
During their expedition, they'll be exploring deep below the ocean surface. The Johnston Atoll is one of the final frontiers of scientific exploration, a remote area, some of which has yet to be mapped or studied.
A remote operated vehicle will study the contours of the ocean floor, and divers will study expansive coral mountain ranges.
"Collections that might be new species for example, being the first person to hold a new species in your hand or finding a new collection of rock that might tell you what the age of an ancient sea mount was before the time of the dinosaurs," says Dr. Steve Auscavitch.
They'll be sharing their finding and allowing the public to follow the journey 24 hours a day. People can also submit questions via social media. To follow along, you can visit their website here.
