Native healers worry Omicron surge might shrink Hawaiian population

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - There's been little change two years into the pandemic.
Native Hawaiians still make up nearly 30% of all COVID-19 cases, but represent just over 20% of the population.
And many are still unvaccinated.
"Our Native Hawaiian population is small and during COVID-19, it's diminishing," said Nalani Benioni, a Hawaiian healer at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.
She sees firsthand how COVID's impacting the Hawaiian community.
"Our people are passing away," she said. "I live in my community, it's not a weekend that goes by without somebody having passed away."
With the Omicron variant, she's worried the Hawaiian population will shrink even more.
"Now we have this huge surge and this surge is faster and increasing at a rapid pace more so than the other variant," Benioni said. "This is the time that we shouldn't say COVID is pau, and we can go back to the way we were."
Statistics indicate Native Hawaiians also have higher rates of chronic diseases.
That means the likelihood is greater to develop severe -- maybe even deadly -- complications if they catch COVID-19.
"Anybody that has poorly controlled high blood pressure or lung disease -- whether it's asthma or emphysema or diabetes or obesity -- they're going to be at higher risk. In Hawaii that tends to be the Native Hawaiian population," said Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, associate dean at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. "It's not a great situation when you already have chronic disease, chronic conditions and then if you're not vaccinated or you're not fully vaccinated, then that makes it even more challenging."
To keep your 'ohana safe this holiday season, Hawaiian leaders are calling on the community to respect safety protocols -- limit activities and create a safe bubble of people around you who are vaccinated and healthy.
They add getting a booster shot, avoiding crowds and masking up will help save lives.
