Native Hawaiian Plant Life Celebrated in April

VOLCANO VILLAGE-- Those who walk the trail to view Kīlauea, often pass several native Hawaiian plant species without even realizing it. KITV4 spoke with Danya Weber of 'Laulima Hawaii', an educational endeavor focused on Native Hawaiian plants.
The key observation, as you walk local trails, is discerning native species from invasive species.
Danya Weber pointed to a large cluster of foliage, "This plant that you're looking at is super invasive. It's called Himalayan ginger and it is absolutely taking over native pine ecosystems and it's really hard to remove."
Weber directed us to a series of vertical ferns,"This is Kupukupu. It is a native sword fern," she said.
"About 400 native pine plants are listed as either threatened or endangered and once these plants go extinct we'll never see them again because about 90% of native Hawaiian plants are endemic, meaning they're found nowhere else in the world but Hawaii, Weber told KITV4,
"And these plants help capture rainwater, they keep our water clean for drinking, they prevent erosion, and they provide food and shelter for native Hawaiian wildlife."
Weber directed us to the National Park Service cleaning station, "Often you'll see a shoe station like this to wipe down your boots. That removes seeds from invasive plants and it also can remove fungal spores that can spread rapid ohia death," Weber warned.
"And it pretty much can get into the tree's vascular system and either kill the tree or really maim the tree. Whenever hiking, before and after, spray your boots and your gear with alcohol at least 70%," she added.
"One of my favorite things about Uluhe is the fiddleheads. As the frons are unfurling, it has this like really gorgeous color," our enthusiastic guide remarked, pointing to long purple shoots coming from the earth.
Danya Weber told KITV4 that people can back measures to support native ecosystem protection and educate friends and family about native Hawaiian plants and why they're so important.
The goal is to bring native Hawaiian plants to the forefront of local culture. That could include taking a personal interest and growing native Hawaiian plants at home. The governor's office and DLNR have both issued press releases honoring Native Hawaiian plant day.