Native Hawaiian Plant Life Celebrated in April

  • 0

KITV4’s Jeremy Lee has more on the story from Volcanos National park on the Big Island.
Native Hawaiian Plant Life Celebrated

Danya Weber runs the Instagram account Laulima Hawaii, advocating for preservation of Native Hawaiian plant species.

VOLCANO VILLAGE-- Those who walk the trail to view Kīlauea, often pass several native Hawaiian plant species without even realizing it. KITV4 spoke with Danya Weber of 'Laulima Hawaii', an educational endeavor focused on Native Hawaiian plants.

The key observation, as you walk local trails, is discerning native species from invasive species.

An error occurred