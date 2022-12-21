 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Thursday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Zelensky delivers impassioned plea for more help fighting Russia on the 'frontline of tyranny'

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech from the United States Capitol Wednesday night, expressing gratitude for American support in fighting Russian aggression since the war began -- and asking for more.

"I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart," Zelensky said during the joint meeting of Congress, later adding, "Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking."

CNN's Jake Tapper, MJ Lee, Matthew Chance and CNN's Rhea Mogul contributed to this report.

An error occurred