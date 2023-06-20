 Skip to main content
YouTube removed video of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for violating vaccine misinformation policy

A video interview with presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was removed from YouTube this week for violating the platform's policy prohibiting vaccine misinformation.

New York (CNN) — YouTube said on Monday that it had removed a video of presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. being interviewed by podcast host Jordan Peterson for violating its policy prohibiting vaccine misinformation.

A YouTube spokesperson told CNN that the platform removed the video from Peterson’s channel because it does not allow “content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.”

