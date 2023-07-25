 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Xi Jinping’s foreign minister ousted after month-long unexplained absence from public view

  • 0
Xi Jinping’s foreign minister ousted after month-long unexplained absence from public view

China's new Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and ousted minister Qin Gang, right.

 picture alliance/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was dramatically ousted on Tuesday after a prolonged absence from public view and replaced by his predecessor in a surprising and highly unusual shake-up of the country’s foreign policy leadership.

The sudden move, approved by the top decision-making body of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, comes as mystery has swirled around the fate of Qin, who was last seen in public on June 25.

CNN’s Nectar Gan contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred