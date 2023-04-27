 Skip to main content
Woman whose accusation led to the lynching of Emmett Till has died at 88, coroner says

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the White woman whose accusation led to the 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till in Mississippi -- and whose role in the brutal death was reconsidered by a grand jury as recently as last year -- has died in Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish coroner's office confirmed to CNN.

Donham, 88, died Tuesday in Westlake, according to a fact of death letter from the coroner.

CNN's Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

