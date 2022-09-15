 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman faces federal charge for calling in a false bomb threat to a Boston hospital providing gender-affirming care

  • 0
Woman faces federal charge for calling in a false bomb threat to a Boston hospital providing gender-affirming care

A Boston hospital has faced violent threats for providing gender-affirming care to minors, officials say.

 WCVB

A woman has been arrested and charged with calling in a false bomb threat last month to Boston Children's Hospital, which has been hit with a barrage of threats linked to its providing of gender-affirming care, US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said Thursday.

"Boston Children's Hospital has been subjected to a sustained harassment campaign based on the dissemination of information online regarding the services offered by the hospital's gender multi-specialty service, which, according to the hospital, provides individualized, safe, and affirmative care to gender-diverse and transgendered individuals and their families," Rollins said.

CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred