Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Woman describes harrowing moments trying to save neighbor fatally attacked by alligator

Woman describes harrowing moments trying to save neighbor fatally attacked by alligator

WPBF spoke with the woman who watched as her neighbor was pulled away in the jaws of an alligator right behind their homes. She says she tried to help, but by the time she could reach her, it was too late.

    FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) -- WPBF spoke with the woman who watched as her neighbor was pulled away in the jaws of an alligator right behind their homes. She says she tried to help, but by the time she could reach her, it was too late.

