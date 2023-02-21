 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Winter storm in the North and heat wave in the South creates 100-degree difference across US

  • 0

A powerful winter storm set record low temperatures in the northern Plains of the US, while a heat wave in the Southeast set record highs for the month of February -- leaving the country with an unusually stark temperature difference of more than 100 degrees.

Much of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas had temperatures below zero Wednesday afternoon, including minus 9 degrees in Cut Bank, Montana. At the same time, much of the South, from Texas to the Carolinas, had afternoon temperatures above 80 degrees, including a scorching 95 in McAllen, Texas.

CNN's Theresa Waldrop, Robert Shackelford, Joe Sutton, Andy Rose and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred