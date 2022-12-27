 Skip to main content
Winter storm death toll rises to 37 in Buffalo as criticism arises over handling of storm and cleanup

The winter storm death toll has risen to 37 in Erie County, New York, as crews continue to clear roads and first responders check on people they couldn't reach days ago when the catastrophic weather system swept the nation, officials there said Wednesday.

At least 25 others across 11 US states also have been reported dead in the storm, which buried the city of Buffalo in nearly 52 inches of snow, trapping residents in western New York at home -- many without heat as the Christmas weekend blizzard took out power lines.

