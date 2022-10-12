Willie Spence, 'American Idol' Season 19 runner-up, dead at 23

Willie Spence, a singer who as a teen went viral with his rendition of Rihanna's hit "Diamonds" and was the runner up on Season 19 on "American Idol, has died the show confirmed in a social media posting on Wednesday.
He blew judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan away with Richie declaring Spence "unbelievable" and Bryan saying he did not want the singer's performance to end.
"When you think about your future, and you think about the voice you have cause you know it stops people in their tracks, this is the magic you have, in five years what do you want it to look like?" Perry asked Spence. "In your wildest dreams, if nothing was standing in your way?"
"I just want my voice to reach the world and just share my gift," Spence replied. "Hopefully winning a Grammy one day. That's where I see myself in five years."
"American Idol" fifth season runner up Katharine McPhee Foster took to her Instagram stories to post a tribute to Spence, who she met on "Idol" during his season.
"I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident," she wrote on her Instastory along with a video of her and Spence from the show. "Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."