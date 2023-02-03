 Skip to main content
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials

  • 0
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floats over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, February 1.

 Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette/AP

As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?

Officials have said that the balloon's path carries it over a "number of sensitive sites" in the US. The balloon -- which is the size of three buses -- has been seen over Montana, which is home to underground US military intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

