 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why severe weather this year has been so destructive and deadly

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter storm death toll rises to 37 in Buffalo as criticism arises over handling of storm and cleanup

Fordham Avenue, center, and the 1901 Pan-American Exposition neighborhood of Buffalo, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News/AP

The last few weeks have consisted of a steady string of violent storms, dozens of deaths and entire towns left in ruins.

There have been 494 tornado reports so far in 2023 -- nearly double the average at this point in the year. Many of these storms have occurred outside "Tornado Alley," which includes states across the Plains, but instead have carved miles of destruction across the Southeast and Midwest.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred