 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 knots, except north in Maalaea
Bay. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
and Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward, Leeward and Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Why Planet Fitness hasn't raised its $10 monthly gym price in 30 years

  • Updated
  • 0

A gym membership in the United States typically costs around $50 a month. Boutique gyms and high-intensity classes run double and triple that.

Planet Fitness, however, has offered $10 monthly memberships for 30 years. The no-frills gym chain hasn't raised the price, making it one of the few things that still costs the same despite the highest inflation in decades.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred