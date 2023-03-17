 Skip to main content
Why American whiskey is the real winner of St. Patrick's Day

Jack Daniel's bottles are seen in a shop in Krakow, Poland on October 28, 2022.

 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

On St. Patrick's Day, it might seem appropriate to knock back a shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey. However, when it comes to the luck of the Irish, US whiskey-makers might have the upper hand.

American-made whiskey is one of the fastest-growing spirits in the United States, with sales soaring nearly 11% last year to $5.1 billion, according to a recent report from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS). In particular, sales of premium whiskeys from both small and large US distilleries are spurring growth, as customers increasingly treat themselves to a high-quality drink.

