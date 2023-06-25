 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will peak
today, then briefly diminish. A second pulse arriving Monday
could keep surf elevated through early next week.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...

A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Some harbors affected will include Nawiliwili
on Kauai, Waianae and Honolulu on Oahu, and Kaumalapau on Lanai.
Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving
port, when mooring, and when launching and retrieving vessels.

Why 2020 will go down in history as a turning point for America

  • 0

A look back at the major social movements that erupted in the 2010s. From Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter to #MeToo, people took to the streets and made their voices heard in the largest demonstrations of mass protest since the 1960s. The CNN Original Series "The 2010s" airs on Sund…

(CNN) — On the night of January 6, 2021, it seemed undeniable that the country had passed through an epic watershed. The US Capitol had just been cleared of then-President Donald Trump’s ragtag army of supporters who had attempted to prevent the certification of an election fairly won by his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

The traumatic events of January 6 capped a year of three major national traumas. The insurrection was the culmination of a long and turbulent election cycle that had ended in a two-month, baseless “Stop the Steal” campaign led by Donald Trump, poisoning minds with misinformation about an election that was not “rigged.”

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred