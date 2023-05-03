White House warns debt default could wipe out 8 million jobs, plunge stock market

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
White House economists warned on May 3 that a protracted debt default would cause the loss of more than 8 million jobs, and plunge the stock market.
"A protracted default would likely lead to severe damage to the economy, with job growth swinging from its current pace of robust gains to losses numbering in the millions," the White House economists said.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't act.
The report estimates the impact under three scenarios: brinksmanship, a short default and a protracted default.
Even a brinksmanship scenario, where a default is avoided, would wipe out 200,000 jobs and knock 0.3 percentage points off annual gross domestic product, according to the Biden administration.
In a short default, the economy would suffer the loss of about half a million jobs and the unemployment rate would rise by 0.3 percentage points.
The White House economists say the worst-case scenario is a "protracted" default that wipes out 8.3 million jobs, plunges GDP by 6.1 percentage points and sends the stock market crashing nearly in half. The unemployment rate, in that situation, would spike by five percentage points.
A White House spokesperson said the protracted default scenario envisions a three-month long impasse.