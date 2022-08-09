White House tight-lipped on FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

...Fire Weather Watch in effect for Wednesday...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades around 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
On August 9, the White House largely declined to answer questions on the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, instead emphasizing President Joe Biden's belief in the independence of the Justice Department.
The White House on Tuesday largely declined to answer questions on the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, instead emphasizing President Joe Biden's belief in the independence of the Justice Department.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Tuesday that Biden was not briefed ahead of the search taking place at Mar-a-Lago and neither Biden nor any other official inside the White House was made aware of the operation ahead of time.
"No, the President was not briefed, was not aware of it. No one in the White House was given a heads up," Jean-Pierre told reporters, later adding, "We learned about this just like the American people did."
Jean-Pierre said Biden and White House officials learned about the the FBI executing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago -- Trump's Florida resort -- from public reports when the news broke on Monday. Three people familiar with the situation have told CNN that the search was made as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there.
The National Archives had previously said at least 15 boxes of White House records, including records that contained classified material, were recovered from Mar-a-Lago.
The search began early Monday morning and was focused on the areas where Trump's offices and personal quarters are, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that the Justice Department conducts investigations independently, and the White House leaves law enforcement matters to them. She declined to say whether the White House is aware whether Attorney General Merrick Garland personally signed off on the search.
She added that it "would not be appropriate" for the White House to comment on ongoing criminal investigations.
Biden, Jean-Pierre said, believes in the rule of law and the independence of Justice Department investigations.
US Secret Service were in contact with the FBI ahead of the search, a person familiar with the matter said.
In a statement confirming the search at his Palm Beach property, Trump said FBI agents "even broke into my safe" during the operation.
"My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said Monday evening.
The former President was at Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was executed in Florida, a person familiar told CNN.
Trump is expected to announce his 2024 White House bid in the coming months, even as his legal problems are mounting on multiple fronts -- including two known active Justice Department investigations.