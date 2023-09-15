 Skip to main content
White House taking wait-and-see approach to rising gas prices, officials say

White House taking wait-and-see approach to rising gas prices, officials say

A view of a gas station in Virginia, United States on August 16. Senior White House aides huddled multiple times this week to discuss policy options to keep a lid on gasoline prices.

(CNN) — Senior White House aides huddled multiple times this week to discuss policy options to keep a lid on gasoline prices, officials told CNN, as prices continued rising steadily in recent weeks amid strong economic demand, refinery issues, extreme weather, and geopolitical tensions.

In the meetings – which included national security adviser Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council director Lael Brainard, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, and senior advisor Amos Hochstein – officials discussed a menu of domestic and international policy options but have not decided to take action in the near-term.

