White House struggles to answer questions on costs of student debt plan

The White House struggled to answer questions about President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, simultaneously claiming that the President waited for the plan to be "fiscally balanced" before unveiling it and that there was no way to know how much the plan would cost.

At a Thursday press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continued to insist that the plan to cancel thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans would "be fully paid for because of the because of the work that this President has done with the economy."

