 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White House officials privately express concern about classified information taken to Mar-a-Lago

  • Updated
  • 0
White House officials privately express concern about classified information taken to Mar-a-Lago

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on August 10 in Palm Beach, Florida. White House officials have privately expressed deep concern over classified material taken to Trump's home in Florida.

 Steve Helber/AP

White House officials have privately expressed deep concern over the tranche of classified material taken to former President Donald Trump's home in Florida, including some documents that are only meant to be viewed only in secure government facilities, CNN has learned.

As more information has emerged in the days since FBI agents combed the former President's private residence, current administration officials have become increasingly concerned about what Trump took and whether that information -- some located in a basement-level storage facility at Mar-a-Lago -- could potentially put the sources and methods of the US intelligence community at risk.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK