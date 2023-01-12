White House confirms Biden aides located Obama-era classified documents at two locations in Wilmington home

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
President Joe Biden talks with reporters before he and first lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, January 11.
President Joe Biden's aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House counsel's office said in a statement Thursday.
The documents were located in a storage area in the garage and then an adjacent room, the statement reads.
The documents were located following a search of the president's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. No classified documents were located in Rehoboth, the statement says.
The documents were found "among personal and political papers," the statement reads.
Lawyers for Biden concluded their review of the Delaware homes on Wednesday evening.
"As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents," the statement reads.
The White House said it will continue to cooperate with the review by the Justice Department.