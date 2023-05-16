 Skip to main content
White House and McCarthy teams agree to meet directly on debt negotiations following Tuesday talks

White House and McCarthy teams agree to meet directly on debt negotiations following Tuesday talks

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are slated to meet again Tuesday to discuss raising the nation’s borrowing limit. Pictured are Biden, McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during last week's meeting.

 Evan Vucci/AP

(CNN) — Congressional leaders from both parties emerged from their meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday unable to convey how they’re on a clear path to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a historic default. And in a sign that Biden will have to be hands-on as debt talks continue, the White House has scrapped part of his upcoming trip abroad.

Time is running short to raise the borrowing limit ahead of June 1, which is the earliest date the Treasury Department says the government could be unable to pay its bills.

