White House and House Republicans strike agreement in principle to raise debt ceiling, sources say

White House and House GOP negotiators are racing to finalize a deal to raise the nation’s debt limit with time running perilously short and the risk of a first-ever US default growing and pictured the US Capitol is seen in Washington, May 21.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

Washington (CNN) — The White House and House Republicans have an agreement in principle on a deal to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending, multiple sources familiar with the negotiations told CNN.

The text of the deal will be reviewed overnight by both sides to ensure it lines up with the tentative agreement.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Tami Luhby and Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

An error occurred