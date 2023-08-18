 Skip to main content
Which arm gets the Covid-19 booster may make a difference, study shows

The immune response may be stronger if a Covid-19 booster goes in the same arm as your last shot, a new study suggests.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — When you go to get your newly updated Covid-19 booster this fall, you might want to choose the arm the vaccine goes in carefully.

The immune response may be stronger if your booster goes in the same arm as your last Covid-19 shot, according to a study published August 11 in the journal eBioMedicine.

