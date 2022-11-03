 Skip to main content
Where Biden's student loan forgiveness program stands

President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week's midterm elections, on November 2 near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains on hold.

 Alex Brandon/AP

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains on hold while a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge brought by six GOP-led states.

The Biden administration continues to accept applications for student loan forgiveness, which is worth up to $20,000 per borrower, but it is not currently allowed to cancel student loan debt due to a temporary, administrative hold put on the program by the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals on October 21.

