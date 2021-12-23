'Wheel of Fortune' contestant will still get a new car after she lost out on a technicality

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...

.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will
fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by
sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon,
the advisory will be extended through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to
10 feet this afternoon.

* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant will still get a new car after she lost out on a technicality

  • Updated
  • 0
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant will still get a new car after she lost out on a technicality

After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.

 from Twitter

After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.

Within a few days of her appearance on the long-running game show, Audi located competitor Charlene Rubush and said it would give her the same model of car she'd been denied on the show.

In a recent holiday episode of "Wheel of Fortune," Rubush had made it to the bonus round with just 10 seconds to fill in the missing letters of a puzzle, themed "What are you doing?" After first guessing, "Choosing the right card," she tried again -- "Choosing the right ... word!"

Rubush answered correctly, but she paused for a few seconds between "right" and "word."

"You know, this one's tough because you said all the right words, including the word 'word,' but as you know, it's gotta be more or less continuous," host Pat Sajak told Rubush, a hint of disappointment in his voice. "We'll allow for a little pause, but not four or five seconds.

"I'm sorry," he continued. "You did a good job of getting it, but we can't give you the prize, and it was the Audi."

Rubush did end her stint on the show with $16,500 in winnings -- just no Audi Q3, a luxury SUV that starts at $35,900.

A clip of the moment Rubush lost out on the Audi due to a technicality was shared widely on Twitter, including by former "Jeopardy" winner Alex Jacob.

"Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word," he tweeted. "Give her the car."

His plea and those of other "Wheel of Fortune" viewers gained traction, and Jacob shared that he'd messaged Audi to ask for their help. Several hours later, Audi tweeted that Rubush was "a winner in our eyes" and would award her the Q3.

Tara Rush, Audi of America Chief Marketing Officer, said the company was "thrilled to gift Charlene" in a statement to CNN.

"It is the season of giving after all and, technicality or not, we are always eager to share a bit of Audi magic and cheer!" Rush said in the statement.

"Wheel of Fortune" did not immediately responded to CNN's requests for comment.

The hubbub over Rubush's loss is at least the second time this year "Wheel of Fortune" would-be winners' chances were tanked by a technicality. In April, a contestant used the word "and" in his final answer despite answering the puzzle correctly. Suffice to say, fans were very unhappy -- but that contestant was not later awarded a car for his troubles.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.