What will be visible when the DART spacecraft crashes into a tiny asteroid

An illustration shows NASA's DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency's LICIACube prior to impact. The DART spacecraft aims to make history on September 26 when it slams into Dimorphos, a tiny asteroid moon.

 Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA

The NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test aims to make history on Monday at 7:14 p.m. ET when it slams into Dimorphos, a tiny asteroid moon orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos. The impact, if successful, will slightly change the motion of the asteroid.

It's a test of deflection technology that could one day be used to protect Earth if a space rock is determined to be on an impact trajectory with our planet. Currently, there are no asteroids (Didymos and Dimorphos included) that are expected to hit our world.

