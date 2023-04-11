 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts seas 6 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

What we know about the victims of a bank shooting in Louisville

  • 0

Bank employees, an "incredible friend," a beloved parishioner and a "huge fan and supporter" of the community are among the five people killed and several others hospitalized after a gunman opened fire inside a bank in downtown Louisville.

Monday's tragedy is the 146th mass shooting so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and it comes exactly two weeks after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in neighboring Tennessee, fueling a fierce fight between Democratic and Republican state lawmakers over gun control.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Celina Tebor, Elizabeth Wolfe and Laura Ly, John Miller and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

