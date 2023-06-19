 Skip to main content
What we know about the missing Titanic-exploring submersible

Titanic submersible
Hamish Harding

(CNN) — A submersible carrying five people to see the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean is still missing despite a massive search operation by United States and Canadian authorities.

The Titan submersible had been on its way to the famous wreckage, off the coast of St John’s, Newfoundland, in Canada, when it lost contact with its support ship, leaving the people on board with only enough oxygen for 3 to 4 days.

CNN’s Brad Lendon, Eric Levenson and Raja Razek contributed reporting.

