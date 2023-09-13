 Skip to main content
What we know about the floods that killed thousands in Libya

(CNN) — Emergency teams are working to find survivors and retrieve bodies after a massive flood hit Libya’s northeast three days ago, killing more than 6,000 and leaving 10,000 missing.

Eyewitness footage shared on social media showed the devastation after the floods, with collapsed rooftops and tumbled cars amid the rubble of destroyed infrastructure.

