...FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU STARTING SATURDAY MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A developing surface trough will act as a focus for cloud and
shower development over Oahu starting on Saturday. The bulk
of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and
coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas,
where stream flow could also become elevated.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

What we know -- and still don't know -- about what led to Tyre Nichols' death

  • Updated
  • 0

It's been almost three weeks since a traffic stop in Memphis led to a violent arrest and, three days later, the death of the 29-year-old Black driver.

Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was pulled over on January 7, police have said. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who also are Black, were fired after an internal investigation and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Nick Valencia, Christina Zdanowicz, Jamiel Lynch, Jaide Timm-Garcia, Travis Caldwell, Jason Hanna and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

