What to watch for in Friday's proposals for the Mar-a-Lago search special master review

DOJ appeals decision to order special master to review evidence seized in Mar-a-Lago search and says it's halted intelligence review

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

 Department of Justice/AP

The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers face a Friday midnight deadline for submitting proposals for how the special master review of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago -- including classified documents -- should work.

They'll be filing the briefs even as the Justice Department appeals the order requiring the review, in which a third-party attorney will sift through the materials from Trump's Florida home and segregate out the privileged documents that should be withheld from federal investigators.

