What to know about the Trump indictment on the eve of his court appearance

Donald Trump, the first former president in history to face criminal charges, arrived in New York Monday for an expected arraignment on Tuesday after being indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury.

The expected voluntary surrender of a former president and 2024 White House candidate will be a unique affair in more ways than one -- both for the Manhattan district attorney's office and the New York courthouse where he'll be arraigned and for a nation watching to see how it'll shake up the GOP presidential primary.

CNN's Kara Scannell, John Miller, Jeremy Herb, Katelyn Polantz, Tierney Sneed, Jeff Zeleny, Sydney Kashiwagi, Kaitlan Collins, Kristen Holmes, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz, Paula Reid, Alayna Treene, Gregory Clary and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

