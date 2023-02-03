 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A second balloon was found over Latin America Friday. The first one found spotted over the U-S -- and China saying the balloon is used for research -- but the US believes it's being used to spy.

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations.

The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering US airspace "created the conditions that undermine the purpose of the trip."

CNN's Beijing Bureau and Natasha Bertrand, Jennifer Hansler, Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Herb, Kylie Atwood, Jim Sciutto, Oren Liebermann, Haley Britzky, Michael Conte, Nectar Gan and Brand Lendon contributed to this report.

