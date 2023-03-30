 Skip to main content
What to know about NY prosecutors' probe into Trump's role in hush money scheme

(L-R) Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels and former President Donald Trump are pictured here in a graphic.

 Photo Illustration: Getty/Shutterstock/CNNMoney

A years-long probe into a hush-money scheme involving former President Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels has led to him being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his alleged role in the scheme, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The indictment has been filed under seal and will be announced in the coming days. The charges are not publicly known at this time, one source told CNN. Trump will likely be arraigned in court early next week, according to his defense attorney, Joe Tacopina.

CNN's Kristen Holmes and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

