 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What to know about dengue as cases are reported in Florida

  • 0
What to know about dengue as cases are reported in Florida

Dengue is spread mainly via the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also known to carry several other viruses such as yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika.

 Shutterstock/AP

(CNN) — The Florida Department of Health placed two counties under a mosquito-borne illness alert as five cases of dengue have been reported in Broward and Miami-Dade counties in less than a month, weekly reports show.

In total, 11 cases of locally acquired dengue have been reported in the state this year — two in Broward County and nine in Miami-Dade County — along with 204 travel-associated dengue cases.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred